DinoX (DNXC) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, DinoX has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One DinoX token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. DinoX has a market cap of $550,456.36 and $47,455.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DinoX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DinoX Token Profile

DinoX launched on May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 tokens. DinoX’s official website is dinox.io. The official message board for DinoX is medium.com/@dinoxproject. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @dinoxworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX (DNXC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DinoX has a current supply of 160,000,000 with 34,011,080 in circulation. The last known price of DinoX is 0.01649241 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $83,952.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dinox.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.