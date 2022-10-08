DiveWallet Token (DWT) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week

DiveWallet Token (DWT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, DiveWallet Token has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DiveWallet Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DiveWallet Token has a market capitalization of $460,909.00 and approximately $41,879.00 worth of DiveWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DiveWallet Token Profile

DiveWallet Token’s launch date was March 4th, 2022. DiveWallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,050,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DiveWallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/divewallet. DiveWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @divewallet. The official website for DiveWallet Token is www.divewallet.net.

DiveWallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DiveWallet Token (DWT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DiveWallet Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DiveWallet Token is 0 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.divewallet.net/.”

