Dog Collar (COLLAR) Price Reaches $0.0000

Dog Collar (COLLAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Dog Collar has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $23,119.00 worth of Dog Collar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dog Collar token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dog Collar has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dog Collar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dog Collar Token Profile

Dog Collar’s genesis date was August 6th, 2021. Dog Collar’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Dog Collar’s official Twitter account is @dogcollartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dog Collar is https://reddit.com/r/collartoken. Dog Collar’s official website is www.collartoken.com. The official message board for Dog Collar is discord.gg/collarcrew.

Dog Collar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog Collar (COLLAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dog Collar has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dog Collar is 0.00000001 USD and is down -8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,643.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.collartoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dog Collar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dog Collar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dog Collar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dog Collar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dog Collar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.