Doge Protocol Trading Down 22.7% This Week (DOGEP)

Doge Protocol (DOGEP) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Doge Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $11,525.00 worth of Doge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Doge Protocol Profile

Doge Protocol’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. Doge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dogeprotocol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doge Protocol is dogeprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Doge Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Protocol (DOGEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Doge Protocol is 0.00000003 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $29,181.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogeprotocol.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

