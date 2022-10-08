Doge Universe Price Tops $0.0000 (SPACEXDOGE)

Doge Universe (SPACEXDOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Doge Universe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doge Universe has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Doge Universe has a total market cap of $331,090.31 and $29,132.00 worth of Doge Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doge Universe Token Profile

Doge Universe’s total supply is 97,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Doge Universe is dogeuniverse.org. Doge Universe’s official Twitter account is @spacexd0ge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doge Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Universe (SPACEXDOGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Doge Universe has a current supply of 97,900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Universe is 0.00001374 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogeuniverse.org/.”

