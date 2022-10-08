Dogewhale Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $558,265.81 (DOGEWHALE)

Dogewhale (DOGEWHALE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Dogewhale has a market cap of $558,265.81 and approximately $8,918.00 worth of Dogewhale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogewhale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogewhale has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dogewhale Profile

Dogewhale’s genesis date was December 13th, 2021. Dogewhale’s total supply is 986,900,244,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,571,749,769 tokens. Dogewhale’s official website is www.dogewhale.lol. Dogewhale’s official Twitter account is @d0gewhale and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dogewhale is medium.com/@dogewhale.

Dogewhale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogewhale (DOGEWHALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dogewhale has a current supply of 986,900,244,662 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dogewhale is 0.00000136 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dogewhale.lol/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogewhale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogewhale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogewhale using one of the exchanges listed above.

