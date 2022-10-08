Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

