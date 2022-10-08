Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

D stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

