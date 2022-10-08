Dope Wars Paper (PAPER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,560.00

Dope Wars Paper (PAPER) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Dope Wars Paper has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $12,560.00 worth of Dope Wars Paper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dope Wars Paper token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dope Wars Paper has traded up 78.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Dope Wars Paper

Dope Wars Paper’s genesis date was September 4th, 2021. Dope Wars Paper’s total supply is 1,412,625,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 901,785,709 tokens. Dope Wars Paper’s official Twitter account is @thedopewars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dope Wars Paper is dopewars.gg.

Buying and Selling Dope Wars Paper

According to CryptoCompare, “Dope Wars Paper (PAPER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dope Wars Paper has a current supply of 1,412,625,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dope Wars Paper is 0.00274361 USD and is up 7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,929.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dopewars.gg.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dope Wars Paper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dope Wars Paper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dope Wars Paper using one of the exchanges listed above.

