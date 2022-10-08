DoubleDice Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DODI)

DoubleDice (DODI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. DoubleDice has a total market capitalization of $346,427.06 and $32,117.00 worth of DoubleDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DoubleDice has traded down 4% against the dollar. One DoubleDice token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DoubleDice

DoubleDice’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. DoubleDice’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,000,000 tokens. DoubleDice’s official message board is doublediceofficial.medium.com. The official website for DoubleDice is www.doubledice.com. DoubleDice’s official Twitter account is @doubledice_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DoubleDice

According to CryptoCompare, “DoubleDice (DODI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DoubleDice has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DoubleDice is 0.00087996 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,810.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.doubledice.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoubleDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoubleDice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoubleDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

