Doubloon (DBL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Doubloon (DBL) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Doubloon token can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doubloon has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $70,208.00 worth of Doubloon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Doubloon has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doubloon alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026684 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doubloon Profile

DBL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the 536 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2022. The official website for Doubloon is galleon.community. Doubloon’s official Twitter account is @galleondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Doubloon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doubloon (DBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Doubloon has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Doubloon is 0.07053933 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $66,654.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galleon.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doubloon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doubloon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doubloon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doubloon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doubloon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.