Doubloon Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (DBL)

Doubloon (DBL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Doubloon has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Doubloon has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $70,208.00 worth of Doubloon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doubloon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00301273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026684 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doubloon

Doubloon (DBL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the 536 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2022. Doubloon’s official Twitter account is @galleondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doubloon is galleon.community.

Doubloon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doubloon (DBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Doubloon has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Doubloon is 0.07053933 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $66,654.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galleon.community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doubloon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doubloon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doubloon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

