Dreams Quest (DREAMS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.54 Million

Dreams Quest (DREAMS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Dreams Quest has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Dreams Quest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Dreams Quest has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $44,080.00 worth of Dreams Quest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dreams Quest alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dreams Quest Profile

Dreams Quest was first traded on October 15th, 2021. Dreams Quest’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,854,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Dreams Quest is https://reddit.com/r/dreamsquestnft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dreams Quest’s official message board is dreamsquestnft.medium.com. Dreams Quest’s official Twitter account is @dreamsquestnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dreams Quest is dreams.quest.

Buying and Selling Dreams Quest

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreams Quest (DREAMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dreams Quest has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dreams Quest is 0.00248739 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $30,223.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dreams.quest.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreams Quest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreams Quest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreams Quest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dreams Quest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreams Quest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.