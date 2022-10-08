DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

