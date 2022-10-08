Duel Network (DUEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Duel Network (DUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Duel Network has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $370,397.00 worth of Duel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duel Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Duel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Duel Network

Duel Network was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Duel Network’s total supply is 20,778,953 tokens. Duel Network’s official website is duel.network. Duel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@duelnetwork. Duel Network’s official Twitter account is @duel_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Duel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Duel Network (DUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Duel Network has a current supply of 20,778,953 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duel Network is 0.06693103 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $301,220.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duel.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

