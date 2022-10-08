Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $50.48 million and $6.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network’s genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is dusk.network/pages/all-posts. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @duskfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dusk Network (DUSK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dusk Network has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 410,078,541.7263251 in circulation. The last known price of Dusk Network is 0.13312402 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,710,980.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dusk.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.