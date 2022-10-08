Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Duxton Water Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.48.
Duxton Water Company Profile
