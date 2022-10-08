DXBPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,163.00 (DXB)

DXBPay (DXB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One DXBPay token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXBPay has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. DXBPay has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $15,163.00 worth of DXBPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00045694 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001822 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.63 or 0.01622347 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DXBPay Profile

DXBPay (CRYPTO:DXB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2021. DXBPay’s official Twitter account is @dxbpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DXBPay is dxbpay.cc.

Buying and Selling DXBPay

According to CryptoCompare, “DXBPay (DXB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DXBPay has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DXBPay is 0 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,016.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dxbpay.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXBPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXBPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXBPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

