Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Director Dwight B. Duke Sells 4,534 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

