Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Director Dwight B. Duke Sells 4,534 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DY opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

