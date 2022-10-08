Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $126.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

DY stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.