EAC (EAC) Trading 12.6% Higher This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $189.57 million and approximately $20,331.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00273658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001298 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000195 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.62027284 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $65,457.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.