EarnGuild Price Tops $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (EARN)

EarnGuild (EARN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. EarnGuild has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $67,472.00 worth of EarnGuild was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnGuild token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EarnGuild has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EarnGuild Profile

EarnGuild was first traded on November 29th, 2021. EarnGuild’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. EarnGuild’s official message board is earnguild.medium.com. EarnGuild’s official Twitter account is @earnguild and its Facebook page is accessible here. EarnGuild’s official website is www.earnguild.io.

EarnGuild Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EarnGuild (EARN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EarnGuild has a current supply of 0. The last known price of EarnGuild is 0.01440264 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $37,816.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.earnguild.io/.”

