EarthFund (1EARTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $333,450.00

EarthFund (1EARTH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, EarthFund has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. EarthFund has a market capitalization of $550,739.59 and $333,450.00 worth of EarthFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarthFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EarthFund Profile

EarthFund’s genesis date was September 8th, 2021. EarthFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,976,000 tokens. EarthFund’s official Twitter account is @earthfund_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EarthFund is https://reddit.com/r/earthfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EarthFund is www.earthfund.io. The official message board for EarthFund is medium.com/earth-fund.

Buying and Selling EarthFund

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthFund (1EARTH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EarthFund has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 72,754,338 in circulation. The last known price of EarthFund is 0.00151629 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $437,751.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.earthfund.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarthFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarthFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarthFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

