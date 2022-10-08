Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $80.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.67.

NYSE EMN opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

