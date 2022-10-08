easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 615.71 ($7.44).

EZJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st.

EZJ stock opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 434.75. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

