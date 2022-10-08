Echidna (ECD) Price Hits $0.0047

Echidna (ECD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Echidna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Echidna has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $50,289.00 worth of Echidna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Echidna has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Echidna Profile

Echidna launched on February 23rd, 2022. Echidna’s total supply is 331,040,976 coins. Echidna’s official Twitter account is @echidna_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Echidna’s official message board is medium.com/@echidnafinance. The official website for Echidna is www.echidna.finance.

Buying and Selling Echidna

According to CryptoCompare, “Echidna (ECD) is a cryptocurrency . Echidna has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Echidna is 0.00480407 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,349.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.echidna.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Echidna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Echidna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Echidna using one of the exchanges listed above.

