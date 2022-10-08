Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,969.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

