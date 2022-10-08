Edain (EAI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million

Edain (EAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Edain has a market cap of $1.14 million and $726,538.00 worth of Edain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edain has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edain token can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Edain

Edain was first traded on March 29th, 2022. Edain’s total supply is 202,069,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,761,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Edain is https://reddit.com/r/edainsoftware and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edain is medium.com/@edain.software. Edain’s official website is edain.ai. Edain’s official Twitter account is @edainsw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edain

According to CryptoCompare, “Edain (EAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Edain has a current supply of 202,069,859 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edain is 0.06068117 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $607,072.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edain.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edain directly using U.S. dollars.

