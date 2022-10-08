EdenLoop (ELT) Price Tops $0.0521 on Top Exchanges

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One EdenLoop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EdenLoop has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $310,568.00 worth of EdenLoop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EdenLoop has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EdenLoop

EdenLoop (CRYPTO:ELT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2021. EdenLoop’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,024,099 tokens. The official message board for EdenLoop is medium.com/eden-loop. EdenLoop’s official Twitter account is @eden_loop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EdenLoop is edenloop.io/en. The Reddit community for EdenLoop is https://reddit.com/r/edenloop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EdenLoop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EdenLoop (ELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EdenLoop has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EdenLoop is 0.05434439 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45,149.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edenloop.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EdenLoop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EdenLoop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EdenLoop using one of the exchanges listed above.

