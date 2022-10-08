EdgeSwap Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (EGS)

EdgeSwap (EGS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One EdgeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. EdgeSwap has a total market capitalization of $349,520.00 and $406,011.00 worth of EdgeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EdgeSwap has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EdgeSwap Token Profile

EdgeSwap’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. EdgeSwap’s total supply is 76,730,739 tokens. EdgeSwap’s official Twitter account is @edgeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. EdgeSwap’s official website is www.edgeswap.io.

Buying and Selling EdgeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “EdgeSwap (EGS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EdgeSwap has a current supply of 76,730,739 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EdgeSwap is 0.00368376 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $629,277.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.edgeswap.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EdgeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EdgeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EdgeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

