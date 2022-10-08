Efinity Token (EFI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.88 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $55.88 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,745,913 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is enjin.io/products/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Efinity Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 518,745,633.8103377 in circulation. The last known price of Efinity Token is 0.10525328 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,427,909.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enjin.io/products/efinity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

