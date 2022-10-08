Efinity Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $55.88 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $55.88 million and $1.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,508.12 or 0.99995392 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003534 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052778 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064119 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022287 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,745,913 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is enjin.io/products/efinity. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Efinity Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 518,745,633.8103377 in circulation. The last known price of Efinity Token is 0.10525328 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,427,909.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enjin.io/products/efinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.