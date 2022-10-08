Ekta Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million (EKTA)

Ekta (EKTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Ekta token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ekta has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Ekta has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $740,415.00 worth of Ekta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ekta Profile

Ekta launched on December 16th, 2021. Ekta’s total supply is 220,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,097,924 tokens. Ekta’s official Twitter account is @ektachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ekta is www.ekta.io.

Buying and Selling Ekta

According to CryptoCompare, “Ekta (EKTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ekta has a current supply of 220,500,000 with 15,857,210.15 in circulation. The last known price of Ekta is 0.22570511 USD and is down -8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179,388.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ekta.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ekta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ekta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ekta using one of the exchanges listed above.

