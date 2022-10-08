Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Electric Vehicle Zone token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $134,439.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone was first traded on January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 tokens. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electric Vehicle Zone Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Electric Vehicle Zone has a current supply of 8,420,257,832 with 442,733,056 in circulation. The last known price of Electric Vehicle Zone is 0.03004358 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $73,418.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.evzlife.com/.”

