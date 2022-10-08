Electrovaya’s (EFL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.25 target price on the stock.
Electrovaya Stock Down 7.5 %
TSE:EFL opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$144.19 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24.
Electrovaya Company Profile
