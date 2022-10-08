Element.Black (ELT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $679,503.00

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Element.Black has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Element.Black token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Element.Black has a total market capitalization of $955,874.29 and approximately $679,503.00 worth of Element.Black was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Element.Black Profile

Element.Black (CRYPTO:ELT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2022. Element.Black’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. Element.Black’s official Twitter account is @eltblack. Element.Black’s official website is www.element.black.

Buying and Selling Element.Black

According to CryptoCompare, “Element.Black (ELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Element.Black has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Element.Black is 0.00374942 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $825,291.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.element.black/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Element.Black directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Element.Black should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Element.Black using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

