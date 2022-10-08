Elemon (ELMON) Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges

Elemon (ELMON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Elemon has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Elemon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Elemon has a total market capitalization of $337,486.35 and approximately $5,209.00 worth of Elemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Elemon Profile

Elemon’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. Elemon’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,000 tokens. The official website for Elemon is elemon.io. Elemon’s official message board is elemon.substack.com. Elemon’s official Twitter account is @elemongame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elemon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elemon (ELMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Elemon has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 94,275,000 in circulation. The last known price of Elemon is 0.01126891 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $15,226.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elemon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

