Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given New €50.80 Price Target at UBS Group

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELMUF. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.