Elrond Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $49.41 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $55.20 or 0.00282834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,528,028 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond (EGLD) is a cryptocurrency . Elrond has a current supply of 23,016,298 with 23,528,027.65822531 in circulation. The last known price of Elrond is 55.36863374 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $65,433,970.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elrond.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

