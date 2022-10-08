Elumia Crowns Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86,170.00 (ELU)

Elumia Crowns (ELU) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Elumia Crowns token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elumia Crowns has a total market cap of $703,215.31 and $86,170.00 worth of Elumia Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elumia Crowns has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Elumia Crowns Token Profile

Elumia Crowns was first traded on April 26th, 2022. The official message board for Elumia Crowns is playelumia.medium.com. Elumia Crowns’ official Twitter account is @playelumia. The official website for Elumia Crowns is www.elumia.io.

Elumia Crowns Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elumia Crowns (ELU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Elumia Crowns has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Elumia Crowns is 0.00780798 USD and is down -12.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $106,310.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elumia.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elumia Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elumia Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elumia Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

