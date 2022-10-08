ELYFI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $481,063.15 (ELFI)

ELYFI (ELFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. ELYFI has a total market cap of $481,063.15 and $15,960.00 worth of ELYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELYFI has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELYFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELYFI Profile

ELYFI’s genesis date was July 14th, 2021. ELYFI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,987,624 tokens. ELYFI’s official Twitter account is @elysia_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ELYFI is medium.com/elysia-magazine. The official website for ELYFI is www.elyfi.world.

Buying and Selling ELYFI

According to CryptoCompare, “ELYFI (ELFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELYFI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELYFI is 0.0104033 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,784.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elyfi.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

