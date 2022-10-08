Embr (EMBR) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Embr (EMBR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Embr has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Embr has a total market capitalization of $331,139.58 and approximately $136,742.00 worth of Embr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Embr token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Embr Token Profile

Embr’s launch date was October 24th, 2021. Embr’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,093,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Embr is https://reddit.com/r/joinembr. Embr’s official Twitter account is @joinembr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Embr is embr.org.

Embr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Embr (EMBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Embr has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Embr is 0.01138572 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $146,303.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://embr.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Embr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

