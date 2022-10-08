Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.
