Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.04

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.04 and last traded at C$34.20, with a volume of 104215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMP.A. Desjardins decreased their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Scotiabank set a C$43.50 target price on Empire and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.61.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89.

Empire Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,231.44. In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent bought 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,231.44. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,099,404.22.

About Empire

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.