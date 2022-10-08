Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,133.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $28,133.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official website is www.emptyset.finance. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/d%c3%b8llar. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empty Set Dollar has a current supply of 446,012,144.97595006. The last known price of Empty Set Dollar is 0.0025174 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $22,850.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emptyset.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

