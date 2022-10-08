Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Cap of $455.54 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $455.54 million and $50.42 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Enjin Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Enjin Coin is 0.44996035 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $23,448,316.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enjin.io/.”

