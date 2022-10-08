EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 2.59.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

