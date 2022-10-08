Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CTO Ashok Lahiri Sells 5,000 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $89,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,368,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,381,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $22,380.00.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENVX. Cowen lifted their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

