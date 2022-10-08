EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.34) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Price Performance

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 30.35 ($0.37) on Friday. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.38 million and a PE ratio of 89.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16.

Insider Transactions at EnQuest

About EnQuest

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 1,040,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £239,214.49 ($289,046.02). Insiders have bought 3,441,304 shares of company stock valued at $80,702,256 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.