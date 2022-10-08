ENTERBUTTON Price Down 22.9% This Week (ENTC)

ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ENTERBUTTON token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ENTERBUTTON has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $169,420.00 worth of ENTERBUTTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ENTERBUTTON has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ENTERBUTTON Token Profile

ENTERBUTTON’s launch date was September 9th, 2021. ENTERBUTTON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,354,900 tokens. The official website for ENTERBUTTON is www.enterbutton.org. ENTERBUTTON’s official Twitter account is @entc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ENTERBUTTON

According to CryptoCompare, “ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ENTERBUTTON has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ENTERBUTTON is 1.00515706 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $171,089.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.enterbutton.org.”

